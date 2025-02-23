Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,361 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $235.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

