Abound Financial LLC Invests $272,000 in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.
Shares of NUMV stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $357.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.12.
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.
