Abound Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,903.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4,559.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.60% and a net margin of 24.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 207.62 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.