Leuthold Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,725 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 134,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 692,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,012,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,284,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,072,000 after buying an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

