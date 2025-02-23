Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 7,531 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,414,134.35. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intapp Trading Down 4.7 %

INTA stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 338,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 155,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

