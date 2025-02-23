Kooman & Associates Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.35 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

