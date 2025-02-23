Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,858 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,457 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,357.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,892,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,222 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,591 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $23.18 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

