Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Raises Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 9.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $46,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,408,000 after buying an additional 184,207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 33,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 150,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

