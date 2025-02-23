iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.