Cohen Capital Management Inc. Takes $433,000 Position in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $31,611,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECG shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Everus has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everus

In other news, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of Everus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Everus Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

