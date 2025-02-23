Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Crown makes up about 3.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 156.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

