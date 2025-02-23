Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,772 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.82 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.7482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

