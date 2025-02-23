Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,394 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,367,000 after acquiring an additional 99,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,258,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,703.26. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock worth $444,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.11. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.24 and a 52 week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

