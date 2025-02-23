Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Boosted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

