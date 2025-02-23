Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,144 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,648,000 after buying an additional 1,005,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after purchasing an additional 646,364 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,740.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 473,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 448,242 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,814,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 171,177 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

