Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,165,000 after buying an additional 104,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,996,000 after buying an additional 6,819,919 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 207,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 79,956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 243,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 3.1 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

