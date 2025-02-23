Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 2.0 %

BA opened at $177.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average is $164.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $208.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

