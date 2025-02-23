Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

XOP stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.57. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.12 and a fifty-two week high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

