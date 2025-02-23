Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

MPWR opened at $661.08 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

