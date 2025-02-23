Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,987,000 after buying an additional 722,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,308,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,684,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $76.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

