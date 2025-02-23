Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,608 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $5,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,187 shares in the company, valued at $18,519,977.04. This represents a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $705,316.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,100,612.29. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,062,052 shares of company stock worth $65,611,500. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

