Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 114 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Humana were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,048,000. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Humana by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $255.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.00. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

