iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC cut its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $101.93 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

