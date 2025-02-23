Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,193 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 201,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

