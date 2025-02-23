Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,998,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $403,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,697,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 43.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 193,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.06.

Insulet Trading Down 1.9 %

PODD stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.46. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.