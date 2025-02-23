Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

