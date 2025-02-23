Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.75.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.79. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

