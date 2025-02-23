Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $26,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 66.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG opened at $119.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 234.66, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.76.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $3,699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $28,956,759.33. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,674 shares of company stock worth $82,904,025. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

