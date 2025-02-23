TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 338.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $6,744,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 138.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 89,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 225.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 41,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

