Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 231.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,682 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.