FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average of $102.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

