Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 341 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 582,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 466,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 433,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 330,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

