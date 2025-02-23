JBR Co Financial Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $96.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $91.95 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

