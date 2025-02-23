Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 3.6 %

Broadcom stock opened at $218.61 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.09 and its 200 day moving average is $190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.