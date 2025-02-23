Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,515,000 after buying an additional 896,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,687,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,367,000 after acquiring an additional 140,084 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,698,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,647,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,219 shares of company stock worth $2,420,122. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.