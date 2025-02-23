Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 398,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

