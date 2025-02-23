Fisher Funds Management LTD Purchases New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $132.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

