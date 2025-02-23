Richardson Capital Management LLC Has $28.92 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 298.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,037,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,508 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 18.4% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,788.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 870,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after acquiring an additional 865,775 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

