Fisher Funds Management LTD Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 71,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 250.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Trading Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE opened at $87.11 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.