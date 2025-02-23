Olympiad Research LP Buys New Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,841,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $889.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 59,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,012,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at $550,033. This trade represents a 64.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,914.39. This trade represents a 75.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,056. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

