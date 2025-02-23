Olympiad Research LP Acquires 309 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 63.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in PVH by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 270.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PVH by 116.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PVH by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.