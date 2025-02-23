First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $48,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 163,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,280,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $416.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.77 and its 200-day moving average is $398.70. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

