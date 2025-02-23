Pavion Blue Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $11.91 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $737,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,019.82. The trade was a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.