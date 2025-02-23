Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,998,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $362.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $242.84 and a one year high of $553.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.56.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

