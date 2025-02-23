Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 107 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,186 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.63.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

