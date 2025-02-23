13,104 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $4,215,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target on the stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

