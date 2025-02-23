Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.09. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,087.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.79 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

