Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $73.25 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $492,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,402. This trade represents a 12.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

