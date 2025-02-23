Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 33,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 100,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

