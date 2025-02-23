Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $197.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

